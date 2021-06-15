Nine Perfect Strangers, shot in Byron Bay and produced by Made Up Stories and Blossom Films, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video August 20.

Based on the novel by Sydney author Liane Moriarty, the eight-part series is set in boutique health-and-wellness resort where nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.

It stars Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving and Bobby Cannavale.

Samantha Strauss co-wrote the script with the showrunners, David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Casey Haver executive produced for Made Up Stories, with Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films.