NITV and ABC order more ‘Little J and Big Cuz’

‘Little J and Big Cuz’.

A third season of animated series Little J and Big Cuz, produced by Ned Lander Media, Media World and Blue Rocket, is in pre-production for NITV and ABC Kids, to air in 2021.

Director Tony Thorne joins the writing team for this season, together with short fiction writer Adam Thompson, as well as Dot West, Erica Glynn, Beck Cole, Danielle MacLean and Sam Paynter.

The series, based on an Indigenous perspective on the Early Years Learning Framework, has been translated into 11 different Indigenous languages, with the third expected to be translated further. It follows Little J, Big Cuz and their friends, as they’re guided by Nanna and Old Dog and explore Nanna’s wonderful backyard and Ms Chen’s classroom.

The voice cast includes Deborah Mailman, Miranda Tapsell, Aaron Fa’oaso, Ursula Yovich, Renee Lim and Shari Sebbens.

NITV channel manager Tanya Orman said: “Here at NITV, Little J & Big Cuz has a very special place in our hearts. The program plays an integral part in creating more representation on screen here in Australia, and giving Aboriginal kids a national platform to see their own faces and hear their own voices – something that is so important for our mob.

“Now three seasons on, we continue to strive to create relatable children’s programming that explores diversity, and celebrates the stories and culture of our mob to share with all Australians. The success of Little J & Big Cuz, reminds us that there is a want and need for diverse children’s content no matter where kids are tuning in from.”

Screen Australia head of Indigenous Penny Smallacombe said: “We are proud to support the third season of this incredible show, which has resonated with children around the country. The Indigenous writers and Indigenous animator, continue to entertain, educate and inspire young audiences.”

ABC Children’s content commissioning editor Mary-Ellen Mullane said: “We are extremely pleased to be supporting the production of a third series of Little J & Big Cuz. Beautifully crafted stories from Indigenous writers across Australia, inviting children everywhere to celebrate the richness of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander everyday life: Wow! Shows like Little J & Big Cuz are game changers.”

