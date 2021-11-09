Journalist and producer Jodan Perry has been appointed head of digital at NITV.

A proud Worimi and Wiradjuri man, Perry moves into this role from his current position as executive producer in NITV’s Indigenous news and current affairs team.

He previously worked at NITV as its Queensland correspondent and has also held roles in sports reporting for the ABC, Nine, and Sky News.

In his new role, Perry will be managing all of NITV’s digital delivery including the NITV website, social media, and video output on SBS On Demand.

He said he was looking forward to continuing the evolution of the channel’s digital content and strategy.

“We have a really engaged and responsive digital audience at NITV, and it’s an exciting time for the channel, and for coverage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander issues,” he said.

SBS director of Indigenous content Tanya Denning-Orman said NITV’s digital offering remained a focus for the channel as it sought ways to deepen engagement with First Nations stories and perspectives.

“The experience Jodan brings to the role, coupled with a deep understanding and passion for the work we do at NITV, ensures our digital team will continue to grow and innovate the way we deliver content that goes to the heart of our remit in keeping communities informed, and amplifying Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander voices,” she said.

Perry is set to work closely with new NITV general manager Peter Noble, who started at the channel this month.

“Digital is crucial for the ongoing success of NITV’s growth,” Noble said.

“I’m very excited to work closely with Jodan and Tanya on setting a path towards digital excellence for our business.”

Perry will commence in the role from Tuesday, November 23.