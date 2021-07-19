Entertainment consultancy Nixco has appointed former Village Roadshow marketing and distribution manager Gabrielle Oldaker as director of marketing and integrated strategy.

The newly-created role is designed to assist with integrated marketing assets and campaigns for film and TV projects from pre-production through the lifecycle of product release, working with screen producers, distributors, and streamers, as well as global studios producing and launching content in Australia.

A previous recipient of a Film Victoria – Natalie Miller Fellowship grant, Oldaker’s experience includes stints at Madman Entertainment, Roadshow Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, The Mail on Sunday (UK), and Herald Sun.

She has also led integrated creative marketing strategies for a number of films, including Animal Kingdom, Snowtown, Mad Max: Fury Road, Red Dog: True Blue, and Simon Baker’s Breath, as well as managed key in pre-production marketing for recent box office hits Rams, The Dry and Penguin Bloom, many in consultation with Nixco.

Oldaker said she was looking forward to using her skills in a new environment.

“With over 20 years working in the development, launch, and management of innovative global marketing campaigns across multiple platforms, I am excited to join forces with one of the most respected communications agencies in Australia to further champion innovation and excellence in audience engagement,” she said.

Nixco director and founder Fiona Nix said the company was “very pleased” with Oldaker’s appointment.

“She is a dynamic, creative, and commercial senior marketing leader with uniquely diverse capacities that span brand, commercial partnerships, content marketing, digital distribution, and audience growth initiatives,” she said.

“Coupled with the team’s extensive expertise across all facets of entertainment marketing, our aim is to bring together producers, distributors, and exhibitors to ensure the long-term sustainability of Australian content.”

Nixco director of communications and business affairs Harriet Dixon-Smith, with whom Oldaker will be working alongside, said it was “exciting” to welcome another strong female leader to the team.

“Gabby’s appointment will see Nixco continue to grow as a market leader in entertainment marketing while remaining committed to offering world-class marketing and PR services to clients of every scale and budget,” she said.