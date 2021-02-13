Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland has earned six nominations for the AACTA International Awards, just ahead of Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which received five.

Both are in contention for Best Film, together with Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Florian Zeller’s The Father, which each received four nominations overall, and Lee Isaac Chung’s Minari.

While the AACTA International Awards are typically held in LA, this year the event will be virtual, with a highlights package of acceptance speeches available to watch on AACTA’s YouTube channel March 6 AEDT/March 5 PST.

The awards are determined by the AACTA International Chapter, made up of 150 Australian screen professionals with distinguished international credentials, many of whom are members of AMPAS and BAFTA.

This year, for the first time ever, AACTA has added in four television categories, recognising drama, comedy and acting. Earning the most nods was Schitt’s Creek, which notched three, followed by The Undoing, Normal People and Australia’s Mystery Road.

Indeed, Australians make a good showing throughout the nominations, with the nominations for Eliza Scanlen, Ben Mendelsohn, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, and Aaron Pedersen. The Great, created by Tony McNamara, is up for Best Comedy Series, and Margot Robbie is one of the producers behind Promising Young Woman.

AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella said: “2020 was an extraordinary year for the global screen industry. We all experienced varying degrees of lockdowns but one thing that united us all was the enjoyment and escapism we got from film and television and audiences devoured content in astonishing numbers. Shows like Normal People, The Crown, The Mandalorian, I May Destroy You and Schitt’s Creek were watched across the world and our own productions like Mystery Road stood up alongside the best.

“Even though we can’t hold an event in Los Angeles this year, we thought it very important to still shine a light on the best of the global screen industry, give our members the opportunity to have their say too and mark another excellent year of work.”

The full list of nominees:

AACTA International Award for Best Film

The Father

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Direction in Film

Pete Docter – Soul

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Screenplay in Film

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

AACTA International Award for Best Drama Series

The Crown

I May Destroy You

The Mandalorian

Mystery Road

The Queen’s Gambit



AACTA International Award for Best Comedy Series

Afterlife

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Sex Education

What We Do in the Shadows

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actor in Film

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

AACTA International Award for Best Lead Actress in Film

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Eliza Scanlen – Babyteeth

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actor in Film

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman – Da 5 Bloods

Ben Mendelsohn – Babyteeth

Mark Rylance – The Trial of the Chicago 7

David Strathairn – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Supporting Actress in Film

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Olivia Colman – The Father

Saoirse Ronan – Ammonite

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Charlene Swankie – Nomadland

AACTA International Award for Best Actor in a Series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Aaron Pedersen – Mystery Road

AACTA International Award for Best Actress in a Series

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit