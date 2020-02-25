Nominations still open for ADG Awards, which snag new sponsor

Directors have almost a week to nominate their works for the Australian Directors’ Guild Awards, which will be presented at Sydney’s City Recital Hall on May 11.

In a new sponsorship, Panavision will present prizes for two awards: a $5,000 camera package for Best Direction in a Short Film and a $10,000 camera package for Best Direction in a Feature Film made for less than $1 million.

Thanking Panavision, ADG executive director Diana Burnett said: “These two prizes are especially meaningful to our emerging directors.”

Panavision’s national TVC marketing manager Nic Godoy said: “We value the importance of a healthy sustainable industry and we thank the ADG for its role in helping directors and for supporting our shared values.”

Tickets are now on sale and the deadline for late submissions is 5 pm on March 3. The awards will encompass 21 categories, one more than last year with the addition of Short Animation Film.

To be eligible, all work must have screened publicly for the first time between July 1 2018 and December 31 2019. The exception is student films where the project needs only to have been completed within these dates. Applicants must be financial ADG members.

To submit go here

Gala table bookings are available for a minimum of 10 people for $1,500

Presentation ceremony

ADG members: Free admission (RSVP is essential)

Students: Free Admission (RSVP is essential)

General admission: $50

Presentation and gala dinner

ADG members: $150

ASDACS, other screen guilds members and students: $175

General admission: $200

Tickets are available here

