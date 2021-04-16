The NSW Government has announced $300,000 in targeted support for arts, screen and cultural organisations, to meet the demand for professional development and capacity-building across the sector.

The Service Needs Strategic Fund responds to Create NSW’s review into services, resources, and skills and career development for the arts and cultural sector, published in January.

Organisations are invited to submit proposals addressing one or more of that review’s six priority areas of need:

Digital Resources – development of more high-quality web-based digital resource material and services

Practical Facilitation – increasing capacity to assist artists and arts organisations to manage, produce and market their work

Careers Development – enhancing connections to promote collaboration on career development pathways, mentoring, entrepreneurship and business development for NSW artists and arts organisations.

First Nations Engagement – better engagement with First Nations artists, arts organisations and communities.

NSW Priority Areas – more targeted support for and engagement with artists, arts organisations and communities from the NSW Government’s other priority populations.

Spaces for Art – assisting the sector to find affordable space to make and present work

Announcing the fund, Minister for the Arts Don Harwin: “We have listened to what artists, creatives, and arts and cultural workers say are their most pressing needs for capacity building and professional development, and I’m delighted to announce the new Service Needs Strategic Fund.

“The Service Needs Strategic Fund is available to support local organisations that want to step up to provide additional resources to the arts and culture community in NSW.

“The new fund will ultimately enable artists and arts and culture organisations to find new markets and audiences, and attract funding and different forms of investment,.”

An information webinar will be held to answer questions about the fund on Monday April 19 at 10am.

Applications for the 2021 Service Needs Strategic Fund are now open and close 5pm, Tuesday May 18.

For more information go here.