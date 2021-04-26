The universal subject matter of Sam Lara and Cathy Henkel’s documentary Laura’s Choice has been recognised by distributor Off The Fence, which has picked up the project for international sales.

The film details the life and death of Laura Henkel, a 90-year-old that has decided she wants to end her life on her own terms, and asks her daughter Cathy and granddaughter Sam, both filmmakers, to document the process.

Developed through Virgo Productions, in collaboration with Factor 30 Films, the documentary was produced by Lara, Cathy Henkel, Ryan Hodgson and Melissa Kelly, with Chris Haws on board as executive producer.

Head of acquisitions Loren Baxter said the company was “thrilled” to be a part of the film’s journey.

“Sam and Cathy have created such a special film that will resonate with so many audiences around the world,” she said.

Henkel said the project was well suited to the distributor.

“Sam and I are absolutely thrilled to have Off The Fence represent Laura’s Choice internationally,” she said.

“Their care and passion align perfectly with the film.”

Following its premiere on the ABC last month, Laura’s Choice has been selected for New Zealand’s Doc Edge International Film Festival in June, to screen in both Auckland and Wellington. Henkel and Lara will also speak at the Doc Edge Forum, the festival’s annual industry conference.