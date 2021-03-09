Endemol Shine Australia’s Emmy and AACTA award-winning Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds will return to the ABC for a second season April 6, 8.30pm on ABC TV and iview.

Narrated by Annabel Crabb, the new season sees a flip on the intergenerational experiment, with a new group of older Australians to join a bunch of lively 4-year-olds, in a purpose-built pre-school, for fun, games, learning and friendship. The executive producer is Debbie Cuell and series producer Bethan Arwell-Lewis.

Unlike last season, the group of seniors all live in their own homes (as opposed to an age care facility). Like the 1.6 million Australians over the age of 65 who live alone at home, participants find themselves at the crossroads of wanting to live in their own homes but needing help to remain healthy and happy enough to stay there.

The goal for Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds season 2 is to switch the experiment in the name of early intervention, by taking aging adults into the kids’ domain to reconnect them to their community to help them maintain their independence.

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds is a format created by CPL Productions for Channel 4 (UK), and distributed worldwide by Red Arrow Studios International. This production was supported by Screen Australia through the COVID-19 Budget Support Fund Program.