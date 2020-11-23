Endemol Shine Australia’s Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds has snared the International Emmy Award for non-scripted entertainment.

The series, a social experiment which demonstrates the physical and mental benefits of bringing together the very young and very old in a retirement home, beat out Masterchef Thailand, The Public Enlightenment – Make Lillestrøm Great Again (Norway) and Canta Comigo, a reality music competition from Endemol Shine Brazil.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the winners of the awards during a live ceremony hosted by actor Richard Kind in NYC.

Originally commissioned by the ABC, Old People’s Home For 4 Year Olds is executive produced by Debbie Cuell and produced by Brooke Hulsman.

Based on a UK format, the show narrated by Annabel Crabb has already won the 2019 AACTA Award for Best Documentary or Factual Program, and two gongs at the 2020 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards.

Of the win, Cuell tells IF: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the International Emmy for Non-Scripted Entertainment. This is a very proud moment for Endemol Shine Australia, and for myself and the whole amazing team behind the series. To win an Emmy is just the best, but to win with a series that has had the power to change lives is better than the best, the absolute highlight of my career.”

Ludo Studio’s vertical comedy Content, also commissioned by the ABC, was nominated for Best Short-Form series but lost out to #Martyisdead, from the Czech Republic.

The full list of winners:

Arts Programming



Vertige de la Chute (Ressaca)

Babel Doc / France Televisions / Cafeína Produções

France

Brazil’s National Ballet Was Fighting For Its Survival. The State Of Rio Was Bankrupt, And Dancers Were No Longer Paid. Artists Joined The Resistance, Declaring When There Is No More Bread And No More Culture, There Would Be Chaos. Our Art Is Our Weapon And We’re Going To Use It.

Best Performance By An Actor

Billy Barratt in Responsible Child

Kudos / 72 Films / BBC Two

United Kingdom

Based on a true story, Responsible Child follows Ray, a 12 year old boy who finds himself standing trial for murder. Told in two time frames, it follows his journey through the legal system and engages with the on-going debate around the appropriate age of criminal responsibility.

Best Performance By An Actress



Glenda Jackson in Elizabeth is Missing

STV Productions

United Kingdom

Glenda Jackson stars as Maud, a woman on a mission to find her missing friend Elizabeth. But her search unearths a much darker unsolved mystery – her sister’s disappearance, long-buried in the recesses of her memory. Can she discover the fate of both missing women before dementia erases the clues?

Comedy



Ninguém Tá Olhando (Nobody’s Looking)

Gullane / Netflix

Brazil

A new guardian “angelus” uncovers a secret behind the Angelus System’s bureaucracy that leads him to break its official rules about protecting humans.

Documentary

For Sama

Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / Channel 4 / PBS Frontline

United Kingdom

For Sama is a journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from mother to daughter, the film tells the story of Waad al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria, as she falls in love, gets married, and gives birth to Sama.

Drama Series

Delhi Crime

Golden Karavan / SK Global Entertainment / Film Karavan / Netflix

India

As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi leads a painstaking search for the culprits. Based on the 2012 Nirbhaya case.



Non-English Language U.S. Primetime Program

La Reina del Sur – Season 2

Telemundo Global Studios / Netflix / AG Studios Colombia / Diagonal TV / Argos / JK Films

United States

For the past eight years, Teresa Mendoza has lived incognito in Italy far away from her enemies. When they find her and kidnap her daughter Sofia, she must travel across the world to destroy all the obstacles in her way of recovering her child.

20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®

Univision / The Latin Recording Academy

United States

The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards honored international excellence in music and the legacy of The Latin Recording Academy, which nurtures, celebrates, honors, and elevates Latin music and its makers around the world and fosters the next generation through its Cultural Foundation.

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds

Endemol Shine Australia

Australia

This factual series is based around a social experiment where a group of retirement home residents is brought together with a group of pre-schoolers to see the first-hand benefits that intergenerational contact can have on the elderly.

Short-Form Series

#Martyisdead

Bionaut / MALL.TV / cz.nic

Czech Republic

When 15-year old Márty dies, his father follows the footprints of his digital life. Why did he die, and how could he have taken part in horrific incidents? Inspired by real cases of cyberbullying.

Telenovela

Órfãos Da Terra (Orphans of a Nation)

Globo

Brazil

Several cultures, beliefs, dreams, accents and only one nation: Brazil. Surprised by passion while they escape a nation at war, Laila and Jamil land in Brazil. She is a Syrian refugee. He is a Lebanese employee of the powerful sheik Aziz Abdallah, who forced Laila to become one of his wives.

TV Movie / Mini-Series

Responsible Child

Kudos / 72 Films / BBC Two

United Kingdom

Based on a true story, Responsible Child follows Ray, a 12 year old boy who finds himself standing trial for murder. Told in two time frames, it follows his journey through the legal system and engages with the on-going debate around the appropriate age of criminal responsibility.