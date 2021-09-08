Every day at least nine people in Australia die from suicide, and a further 179 people attempt to take their own life. That’s one person every eight minutes.

Premiering on SBS September 19, feature-length documentary Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death explores Australia’s suicide crisis and investigates how new science, innovative thinking and technology could help prevent suicide. Osher will reflect on his own mental health experiences while examining why suicide rates remain high in Australia, and what is being done across the country to try and make a difference.

Lune Media’s Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death, part of SBS’s Australia Uncovered strand, premieres shortly after World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10 and precedes Mental Health Awareness Month in October.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue support service line: 1300 22 46 36