Did you know that at least ten men of African descent were transported to Australia on the First Fleet?

Premiering October 17 on SBS, documentary Our African Roots, from Chemical Media, is an exploration and an insight into Australia’s lost African history.

Presented by filmmaker and journalist Santilla Chingaipe, the documentary reveals how Australians of African descent have helped shape Australia’s history for more than 200 years – from the First Fleet to the Eureka Rebellion, and from the Anzacs to Don Bradman’s Invincibles.

The documentary forms part of SBS’s Australia Uncovered strand. Producing with Chingaipe is director Tony Jackson.

Principal production investment from Screen Australia. Developed and produced with support from Film Victoria, in partnership with the Documentary Australia Foundation.