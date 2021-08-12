The second season of Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms was among the key launch titles for Paramount+ as it went live in Australia yesterday. The streamer seems assured of its continued success, with production already underway on a third in Melbourne.

Key cast Kat Stewart, Stephen Peacocke, Doris Younane, Roy Joseph and Katie Robertson will all return as flawed, disparate housemates. No plot details have been revealed as yet.

Five Bedrooms is created by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett, who script the third iteration with Alisha Hnatjuk and Mithila Gupta.

The set-up director is once again Peter Templeman, alongside Fiona Banks and Craig Irvin.

Andy Walker is the producer, with executive producers Nathan Mayfield and Tracey Robertson.

Lucas said: “We are so ridiculously invested in these five characters, we simply can’t stop imagining funny, fraught, tragic, joyful situations to put them in. So, we are beyond delighted that we’ve been given a third season to run wild with them again, and we’re delighted to report that the cast have come out of the gates in best-ever form!”

The first season of Five Bedrooms was commissioned by Network 10, but parent Viacom CBS+ shifted the second iteration to Paramount+.

The third season has been developed and produced with support from Film Victoria, and assistance from Screen Australia.