Participants named for Bunya Talent Indigenous Hub in Los Angeles

Miranda Tapsell and Nakkiah Lui in ‘Get Krack!n’ (Photo credit: ABC).

The nine creative teams comprising 13 individuals who will take part in the inaugural Bunya Talent Indigenous Hub in Los Angeles in March were announced today.

Presented in association with Netflix Australia and Screen Australia’s Indigenous Department, the five-day talent incubator is aimed at mid-career Indigenous writers, showrunners, directors and producers.

The 13 will develop and pitch their projects and attend meetings and presentations by executives from Netflix and other industry practitioners.

The feature film and TV series ideas encompass comedy, drama and the supernatural. The event will take place at Charlie’s, Australians in Film’s hub for business, project development and networking for the Australian screen community in LA.

At the end of the incubator, one participant’s work will be selected to proceed to further development with Bunya Productions as producers, receiving up to $20,000 in further development funding in association with Screen Australia and Netflix Australia.

Penny Smallacombe, head of Indigenous at Screen Australia, said: “These creators are at the perfect point in their careers to make connections with the US and streaming markets.

“There is a huge demand for Indigenous Australian voices globally and the Bunya Talent Indigenous Hub will allow creators to lay the groundwork for future collaborations that will take our stories to the world.”

The participants are:

• Aaron Fa’Aoso (Blue Water Empire, The Straits)

• Nakkiah Lui (Black Comedy, Get Krack!n, Kiki and Kitty) and Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding, Get Krack!n, The Sapphires)

• Tony Briggs (The Sapphires, Elders) and Damienne Pradier (Laurel’s Story – From Sapphire to Saigon)

• Dena Curtis (Thalu, Grace Beside Me)

• Adrian Russell Wills (Redfern Now, Black Divas) and Gillian Moody (Nice Shorts, Little J & Big Cuz)

• Ryan Griffen (Cleverman)

• Jub Clerc (The Heights, Molly and Cara)

• Dylan River (Robbie Hood, Mystery Road S2) and Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Robbie Hood, She Who Must Be Loved)

• Shari Sebbens (The Heights, The Sapphires, Thor Ragnarok)

