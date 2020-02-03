Peacock opens the door for Hoodlum’s ‘Five Bedrooms’

Stephen Peacocke, Katie Robertson, Doris Younane, Roy Joseph and Kat Stewart at a table read for series 2.

NBC’s US streaming service Peacock has bought Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms just as production of the second series of the relationships dramedy gets underway for Network 10.

Advertisement

Peacock will start to roll out in the US on Comcast and Flex on April 15, spanning 24 million homes, followed by a nationwide launch on July 15.

There will be three versions: free, ad-supported; a more extensive, ad-supported tier that will be free to Comcast and Cox Cable subscribers and cost $US5 a month for everyone else; and an ad-free offering for $US5 for Comcast and Cox subscribers and $US10 for everyone else.

Created by Michael Lucas and Christine Bartlett (The Wrong Girl, Offspring, Party Tricks), the second series again stars Stephen Peacocke, Katie Robertson, Doris Younane, Roy Joseph and Kat Stewart.

The network is expected to announce the full cast, directors and writers later this week, with Andy Walker as the series producer.

Screen Australia and Film Victoria co-funded the first series which was directed by Peter Templeman, Fiona Banks and Corrie Chen and scripted by Lucas, Bartlett and Mithila Gupta.

The UK’s Sky Vision, which deficit-funded the series, has since shuttered so NBCU Global Distribution is handling international sales.

Among the new series that will premiere exclusively on Peacock are Battlestar Galactica, created by Mr Robot‘s Sam Esmail; Brave New World, a drama based on Aldous Huxley’s 1932 dystopia starring Demi Moore; BBC thiller The Capture; Dr. Death, based on the true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jamie Dornan), a Dallas neurosurgeon who left behind a trail of critically damaged patients; and the Tina Fey-produced pop star comedy Girls5Eva.

The programming will include 600 movies and 400 series including NBC stalwarts the Law & Order franchise, The Office and Parks and Recreation and acquired titles like Yellowstone and Two and a Half Men.

NBC said it expects to reach 30 million to 35 million active accounts by 2024. The interface will include “virtual channels” of curated content such as Art House for independent films and SNL Vault, which will host every season of Saturday Night Live.

.