Penguin Bloom stars Naomi Watts as Sam Bloom, a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. Sam’s husband, (Andrew Lincoln), her three young boys and her mother (Jacki Weaver), are struggling to adjust to their new situation when an unlikely ally enters their world in the form of an injured baby magpie they name Penguin.

The film premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival. Glendyn Ivin directs from a script by Harry Cripps and Shaun Grant, adapted from the book by Bradley Trevor Grieve and Cameron Bloom.

Based on a true story, Roadshow Films will release the film, produced by Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Jodi Matterson and Watts, January 21, 2021.