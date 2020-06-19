Peter Davey joins Screen Australia board

Peter Davey.

Lawyer, corporate advisor and former Village Roadshow and ITV Studios Australia executive Peter Davey has been appointed to the Screen Australia board.

In other board moves, Joanna Werner’s term has been extended for another three years and deputy chair Megan Brownlow has been reappointed for one year.

Davey, who previously served on the boards of the Film Finance Corporation and Ausfilm, was MD, corporate and international development at Village Roadshow and MD of ITV Studios Australia.

His CV also includes roles at Macquarie Group, Davis Polk & Wardwell (New York) and King & Wood Mallesons.

Screen Australia’s eight-member board includes chair Nicholas Moore, Michael Hawkins, Claudia Karvan, Richard King and Deborah Mailman.

