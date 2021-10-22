NITV has appointed Peter Noble as general manager to oversee day-to-day operations.



Noble, a proud Girramay and Bandjin man, joins NITV with more than 20 years’ experience in the media industry, including roles at the Seven Network, Red Bull, and Network Ten. He also spent more than five years at The Walt Disney Company where he was director of brand, creative and production, and helped to launch Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand.



His new role spans NITV commissions, internal productions, acquisitions, sport and news programming, as well as supporting SBS director of Indigenous content, Tanya Denning-Orman.

Noble said NITV played a “truly special and essential” role in the Australian media.

“I’m excited to be coming on board to work with Tanya, and the NITV team, to support them in delivering such important content and services for First Nations communities, and increasingly, all Australians,” he said.



Denning-Orman said Noble’s appointment came at an important time for NITV.



“I’m thrilled to have Pete join NITV as General Manager, during a really exciting period of growth for the channel,” she said.

“His depth and breadth of experience coupled with his passion for running high performing, award winning teams, will be a great asset for us as we continue to provide a vital service for our communities, and reach more Australians with distinctive First Nations stories.



“As NITV prepares to mark nine years of being available free-to-air to all Australians later this year, we’re proud to be delivering what we were established for all those years ago: ensuring First Nations voices are heard and represented in the media landscape.

I’m looking forward to having Pete on board helping to lead the channel as we continue to grow and evolve.”

Noble will commence in the role from Tuesday, November 2.