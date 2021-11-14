The Federal Government has promoted Peter Tonagh to deputy chairperson of the ABC board, six months after his appointment as a non-executive director.

Tonagh was one of three new additions to the broadcaster’s board announced in May, with ex-Seven executive Mario D’Orazio and Fiona Balfour also joining as non-executive directors.

Other board members include chair Ita Buttrose and Peter Lewis, Georgie Somerset, and Joseph Gersh.

In announcing Tonagh’s promotion, Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts Paul Fletcher said he looked forward to seeing the contribution he would make in his new role.

“His extensive media and business experience will be a vital resource for the national broadcaster as it navigates the challenges ahead,” he said.

Tonagh will serve as deputy chairperson for the remainder of his current term through to May 2026.

The former Foxtel CEO has nearly 14 years of experience in senior executive roles, including at REA and News Corp Australia.

He has been a lead independent director at Village Roadshow, a member of council at AFTRS and is the chair of Bus Stop Films.