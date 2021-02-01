Nickolas Bird and Eleanor Sharpe’s Phil Liggett: The Voice of Cycling follows the sport’s most prolific commentator, the voice of 48 Tours de Frances and 15 Olympic Games. The feature documentary is a journey into Phil Liggett’s life story, offering an insight into his dedication to his much-loved sport of cycling and passion for wildlife conservation.

The film will premiere in 50 cinemas across Australia on March 8th and will also be available via cinema on demand platform Demand.Film to allow cycling clubs to host their own viewings.