After a hiatus last year, Network 10 is set to run Pilot Week for a third time, looking for original unscripted series with a “distinctive Aussie flair”.

The ViacomCBS broadcaster is calling for “bold and diverse” formats that will complement its current slate, including MasterChef Australia, Have You Been Paying Attention?, Australian Survivor, The Bachelor Australia, Ambulance Australia, and The Masked Singer.

Previous success stories out of Pilot Week include Trial By Kyle, Kinne Tonight, Drunk History Australia, Taboo, and Saturday Night Rove. In the past, 10 has commissioned series based on audience reaction, social buzz and ratings.

10 ViacomCBS head of programming Daniel Monaghan said: “We are thrilled to see the return of Pilot Week this year. It is such a great opportunity to showcase creative projects from our talented production community, and then determine what resonates the most with our audience.

“Pilot Week has resulted in a number of the pilots being commissioned for full seasons, and we expect this season to be no different. We can’t wait to get started.”

A date for Pilot Week is yet to be announced.