Playmaker Media’s David Maher and David Taylor to step down

Playmaker Media co-founders David Maher and David Taylor have announced they will step down from management of the company and return to independent production.

Maher and Taylor started Playmaker in 2009 and sold it to Sony Pictures Television in 2014. Among the company’s credits are The Code, Love Child, House Husbands, Bloom, The Commons, Slide, Reckoning and Mandarin-language thriller Chosen.

Both producers will continue to lead the company as Sony searches for a new creative executive team. They will also continue to co-develop and co-produce a number of new projects with SPT that they have built up together, and, going forward, on a case-by-case basis with new projects that they develop.

Sony Pictures Television president international production Wayne Garvie said: “After 11 highly successful years building Playmaker into a world class indie, we fully support David’s Maher and Taylor in their decision to go back to working as independent producers, and look forward to working with them in their new capacity, while continuing to invest in and build Playmaker under a new management team.”

Maher and Taylor added: “We’ve loved our time at Playmaker and with Sony Pictures Television, producing over 200 hours of drama we’re immensely proud of. We’d like to thank Wayne, SPT International and especially our brilliant team at Playmaker for that experience. It continues to be an exciting time to produce drama and we’re looking forward to whatever comes next.”

