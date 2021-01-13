ABC in the US has commissioned reality series Pooch Perfect, based on the UK/Australian format.

The eight-episode series, to produced by Beyond, will showcase 10 dog groomers, along with their assistants, as they compete in a series of outrageous themed challenges.

Rebel Wilson, who hosted the original Aussie version for Seven, will also front the US iteration, with judges to include Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris.

The format comes from Beyond Productions UK, created by Nikki Pinkus, Damon Pattison and Sonya Wilkes.

The Australian version of the show aired early last year and has sold to to TV2 in Denmark, YLE in Finland, SIC in Portugal, Blue Ant Media in Canada and Quebecor in French-speaking Canada.

The UK version is currently airing on BBC One, hosted by Sheridan Smith.

Beyond has also struck format deals with Tresor TV Productions in Germany and Fabiola for Benelux.

ABC’s Pooch Perfect is expected to air in the US spring.