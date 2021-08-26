COVID-19 has caCOVID-19 has cancelled another live event from this year’s calendar but the show must go on for the Port Shorts Film Festival with organisers announcing a free Virtual Event for 2021.ncelled another live event from this year’s calendar but the show must go on for the Port Shorts Film Festival with organisers announcing a free Virtual Event for 2021.

Port Shorts

With most of Australia locked out of Far North Queensland and the local tourism-reliant economy taking a battering, Port Shorts Film Festival organisers have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s live event scheduled for October 15-16 in tropical Port Douglas.

But the show must go on with the free Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival to showcase the best post-pandemic short films from our own backyard and around the world from October 15-23.

Port Shorts Film Festival Director Alison George said the inaugural Virtual Film Festival was a huge success last year and provided a great platform for filmmakers.

“In 2020 almost 5000 people registered for our Best Of Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival and we’re excited to be able to bring our audience the best new short films this year,” Ali said.

“It’s disappointing we’ve had to cancel our live event which will be back bigger and better in 2022 but it’s fantastic we still get to celebrate filmmakers with our virtual festival.”

Filmmakers still have time to enter their short films to share in up to $10k in cash and prizes and Port Shorts organisers will announce details on free Port Shorts Masterclass Series virtual workshops with some of the industry’s best and brightest in the coming weeks.

For all the details and to stay updated check out www.portshorts.com or you can contact [email protected] to know more.