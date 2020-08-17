Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival

A worldwide audience will get the opportunity to experience the coolest film festival in the tropics for the first time when the 2020 Very Best of Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival hits screens on October 16-17.

Advertisement

The Port Shorts Film Festival has grown to become one of Australia’s most important launching pads for emerging filmmakers over the past five years with the 2020 Very Best Of Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival showcasing their amazing talents over two huge nights of entertainment.

Supported by Screen Queensland and Tourism & Events Queensland, the 2020 Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival will also feature free virtual Masterclass Series workshops hosted by industry heavyweights including Hollywood’s go-to drone operators XM2 (Star Wars, 007, Fast & Furious, Pirates of the Caribbean, Thor), acclaimed sound engineer Steeve Body, producer Ashley Davis and screenwriter Kier Shorey.

Legendary Aussie actor and Port Shorts Ambassador Stephen Curry will resume hosting duties for the 2020 Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival and be involved in the Masterclass Series expert panel.

Festival Director Alison George said although it was disappointing the usual Port Shorts Film Festival had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19, organisers were excited by the opportunity to reach new audiences with the 2020 Best of Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival.

“We’ve put together an incredible selection of short films across all categories which promises to put the spotlight on the future of our screen industry,” Alison said.

“Audiences will laugh, cry and hopefully be encouraged to participate in the Port Shorts Film Festival when we roar back to life as a live event again in 2021.”

For all the details on the 2020 Very Best of Port Shorts Virtual Film Festival go to www.portshorts.com.

.