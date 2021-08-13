US producer Alan Poul will be the industry guest speaker for this month’s CinefestOZ Industry Program.

Poul’s producing and directing credits include Netflix’s The Eddy, and Tales of the City, BBC’s MotherFatherSon, as well as HBO’s Westworld, The Newsroom, and Six Feet Under.

He has also directed episodes of HBO’s Rome, and Big Love, as well as Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, and the pilots for the TNT series Perception.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning producer is in the midst of executive producing the upcoming HBO Max series Tokyo Vice at Endeavour Content, where his company Boku Films is based.

Poul, whose appearance will be presented via the American Film Showcase, will be joined by local, national, and international guests in the two-day program, which incorporates 10 sessions across August 26-27.

Available online and in-person, the discussions are set to address the contemporary challenges faced by the global film industry in the midst of COVID-19.

CinefestOZ chief executive officer Malinda Nixon said she looked forward to again welcoming local and national film representatives for this year’s sessions.

“With states across Australia facing such uncertainty due to COVID-19, it made sense to reintroduce an online component to our industry sessions to ensure safety and compliance with travel restrictions,” she said.

“It’s very exciting to welcome Alan Poul as our industry guest speaker, as well as the other film practitioners from as far as Los Angeles as we go full speed ahead with CinefestOZ in 2021.”

The 2021 Industry Program will be held at the Esplanade Hotel Busselton with each day rounded out by sundowner drinks, exclusive to industry pass holders in the VIP lounge.

South West Development Commission chief executive officer Mellissa Teede said the state government was committed to growing the film sector alongside other industries in the region to promote the South West as being a place for fans to visit.

“From Drift to Jasper Jones and The Naked Wanderer and GO!, the South West has proven to be a quality filming destination for filmmakers,” she said.

“The SWDC recognises the value that the creative technology sector contributes to the South West region which is why we’re happy to once again support the longevity of the industry through CinefestOZ’s Industry Program.”

CinefestOZ Film Festival will run from August 25 to 29.

CinefestOZ 2021 Industry Program:

Day 1

The New World of Film Distribution: Panel guests Village Roadshow, Madman, and Umbrella discuss the constantly changing film landscape, and how film distribution businesses are utilising new strategies to adapt to the many different options on how to release content.

The Shift from Traditional Producing: Guests Francesca Strano (100% Wolf), Nick Batzias (Nitram) will conduct a zoom discussion on how producers are dealing with changes in how film and television is produced, funded and consumed.

No Stories About Us, Without Us!: Screenwest diversity and inclusion manager Jonathan Messer as he talks about the importance of people with lived disability in the film industry.

The Role of Film in Tourism: Special guest and film tourism consultant Ian Brodie is joined by a panel of industry experts, including Producer Jamie Hilton.

Day 2

The Evolution of Physical Production: Head of physical production at Amazon Glenn Gainor talks about the evolution of physical production in a Zoom discussion.

Creative Licensing in Music Documentaries: Host Noah Shilkin talks to producer Cody Greenwood about the music licensing mysteries of producing and crafting music documentary Under the Volcano.

Feature Film Panel: ‘How To Please A Woman’ with WIFT WA: Women in Film and Television WA invites you to hear directly from the women behind How To Please A Woman.

Our Voices on Screen #2: CinefestOZ leading voices Jodie Bell and Jub Clerc will join Screenwest’s Indigenous manager Devina McPherson and Karla Hart to discuss the importance of Indigenous creatives taking the helm to ‘tell our stories, our way’.

Directors Spotlight: Nadia Tass: Nadia Tass discusses her film career via live Zoom.

WA Screen Advisory Discussion: Members of the Western Australian screen industry are invited to this discussion that will see Screenwest provide industry updates.