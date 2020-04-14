Prototype keeps audiences connected to screen art during lockdown

Robert Nugent’s ‘Roadside Picnic’.

From this Friday, Prototype, the experimental film and video art e-newsletter curated by writer and critic Lauren Carroll Harris, will deliver a series of projects in response to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Supported by Arcadia Films​, the ​Institute of Modern Art​ and FBi Radio​, the ‘Prototype Care Package’ aims to keep both audiences connected with art and artists in paid work during this time.

It will include a new commission from Robert Nugent, and premiere new projects from both Australian and international artists, in addition to re-edited versions of existing works.

Each project will be screened online for one week until it is replaced by the next. Following this, the whole season will be collected and archived on the Prototype website as soon as the project has wrapped.

“Audiences need ways to see new art, safely, at home, now,” ​said Carroll Harris.​“Prototype Care Package is all about works that are made for the digital realm, made for small screens and responsive to the present moment. We’re already seeing artists changing the way they work and thinking through states of emergency, and this program reflects that. It includes artists making some of the first works I’ve seen that directly respond to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Carroll Harris devised Prototype last year to shake up how experimental screen art is commissioned and distributed. That is, to take it outside of traditional spaces like galleries and film festivals, and put it where most people consume video content – on their phones. The first season featured 12 different artists and filmmakers, including Alena Lodkina (Strange Colours).

The Prototype Care Package program includes: