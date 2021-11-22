Puff: Wonders of the Reef, narrated by Rose Byrne, marks Netflix’s first Original Australian documentary.

Debuting December 16, it follows a baby puffer fish through the Great Barrier Reef as he learns to survive and thrive through his first year of life.

Director Nick Robinson, of Wild Pacfiic Media, and cinematographer Pete West, of BioQuest Studios, developed super-macro camera techniques for the film, designed to immerse viewers in the world of the reef’s tiny inhabitants – a world where drama unfolds on scales too fast, too slow, or too small for the human eye to perceive.

Puff: Wonders of the Reef is produced by Electra Manikakis, Robinson and Peta Ayers, and co-produced by West, Louise Polain and Daniel Stoupin. Editors include Bobbi Hansel, Natasha Alves, Casper Mazzotti and Jack Riley, while music is by Hylton Mowday.

Screen Australia provided major production investment in association with Screen Queensland.