A mother and daughter deal with an ambiguous and uncertain threat that binds them closer together in The Girl at The Window, a new thriller helmed by Mark Hartley and starring Radha Mitchell, Vince Colosimo and Ella Newton.

Producer Antony I. Ginnane describes the film, now shooting in Melbourne, as a mix between Rear Window and Disturbia.

The film is the prolific producer’s 72nd, and already looks set to reach a wide audience – international sales agent Blue Fox Entertainment has already sold the it to territories including USA, UK, South Africa, Indonesia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) and the Middle East.

“Audiences worldwide love thrillers, and our script is filled with twists and turns that will engage and excite. I’m looking forward to seeing Mark Hartley work with our terrific cast to bring this story to life,” Ginnane says.

The script is penned by Terence Hammond (Last Dance) and Nicolette Minster, Garry Richards is the director of photography and Cathy Rodda line producer.

Hartley, who has worked with Ginnane previously on 2013’s Patrick remake, is excited to be back on set, especially during these difficult times.

“The Girl At The Window boasts a strong, resourceful heroine and a bounty of exciting set pieces – it’s exactly the breed of film that I love. I’m extremely fortunate to be working with a supremely talented cast and many of my favourite crewmembers to bring this high-stakes cat-and-mouse thriller to life.”

Film Victoria has provided production investment, with local distribution to be handled via Troy Lum and Jason Hernandez’s new venture, Kismet.

The Girl at the Window will release worldwide in mid-2022.