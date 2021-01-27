After a violent home invasion leaves mild-mannered husband Noah (Matt Theo) in a coma and his wife Madeline (Hayley Beveridge) deeply traumatised, Noah awakens to find out that one of the attackers is still on the loose. As Noah and the nearly-despondent Madeline try to move on with their lives, Madeline spots the attacker, opening up a twisted tale of brutal revenge where all isn’t as it seems. Along the way, a scarred and seasoned Detective John Bennett (Richard Norton) fights his own inner demons whilst trying to solve the crime.

From director John Balazs and writer Michael J. Kospiah, RAGE was produced by Marlane Ghmed and Vikki Blinks for Prima Lux Films in association with Adam La Rosa for La Rosa Productions.

Gravitas Ventures will release the film on major VOD platforms in North America February 23, while in Australia it will be available on Vimeo On Demand on the same date.