Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani (The White Tiger, 99 Homes, Chop Shop) is set to helm a Netflix feature adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s Australian-set novel Amnesty.

The story follows Danny, an illegal immigrant who cleans houses in suburban Sydney and is exposed to information about the sudden murder of one of his employers.

Over the course of a summer day, Danny plays a cat-and-mouse game with the man he suspects to be the murderer, all the while knowing that if he speaks up, he will be deported.

The feature adaptation will being produced by Bahareh Azimi, Bahrani for Noruz Films and Ashok Amritraj for Hyde Park Entertainment.

Whether the production will take place in Australia is yet to be confirmed.

Bahrani, who also wrote, directed, and produced the recently released Netflix film The White Tiger based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker Prize-winning novel, says he is grateful to again partner with Netflix and Azimi.

“This novel gripped me from the first time Aravind shared a rough draft with me five years ago

“I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Adiga described Amnesty as his attempt to “dramatize the moral crisis at the center of the story that is faced in various forms by immigrants around the world”.