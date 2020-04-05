Red Bull TV goes ‘Around the World’

Global streaming platform Red Bull TV has bought Around the World, a documentary which follows the journeys of 10 freestyle footballers from different cultures and backgrounds to the Freestyle Football World Cup – the sport’s biggest prize.

The producer, Bronte Pictures’ Blake Northfield, negotiated the deal with the streamer’s parent company, Austrian-based Red Bull Media House.

Home to sports, music, and lifestyle/culture programming, Red Bull TV is available for free on Apple TV and on connected TVs, smartphones, tablets and on its website.

Its YouTube channel has 9.2 million subscribers. Northfield, who has kept the Australian/New Zealand rights, intends to launch a boutique international sales arm of Bronte Pictures.

Directed and shot by Frenchmen Tom Chevé, David Amouzegh and Clement Reubrecht as both a feature doc and six-part series, Around the World was filmed in nine countries, including competitors from a village in Kenya, Tokyo, Chile and the US.

Northfield says: “We are really proud to be working with Red Bull Media House on Around The World. With the Red Bull Freestyle Football World Championships held annually and Red Bull TV available in almost every country in the world, we’re excited to have an audience reach we simply wouldn’t have obtained if we’d travelled down a traditional route.

“To still be doing business amidst the chaos that is happening, we’re counting ourselves quite lucky. A big thank you to The Post Lounge, which co-financed and handled all post production.

“This is the first international production for Bronte Pictures. It’s a beautiful film about incredible human stories, brought together by freestyle football.”

