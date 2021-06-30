Weerianna Street Media’s Red Dirt Riders sees bike-obsessed kids from Roebourne in Western Australia’s remote Pilbara Region take audiences on a journey across their country on 2 and 4-wheeler freedom machines.

The series, directed and co-produced by Ngarluma man Tyson Mowarin is a 5 x 15 factual series due to premiere on ABC ME and ABC iview during NAIDOC Week.

Written and produced by Robyn Marais, Red Dirt Riders has been created with support from ABC, NITV, Screenwest, Screen Australia (PEP) and the Australian Children’s Television Foundation.