Redesigned West Coast Visions program will fast track new talent

Screenwest’s re-imagined 2020 West Coast Visions program will fast track more new talent in a two-stage model.

In addition, SBS acting head of scripted Amanda Duthie and strategic consultant James Hewison from Kinetic will serve as external industry assessors.

Applications are open now and close on Monday May 11 at 5:00pm AWST.

Stage one: Three shortlisted applicants will receive targeted and intensive six-month development and $20,000 in grant development funding.

Stage two: After development, one successful project will be selected to receive production funding of $750,000.

Screenwest talent development manager Eva Di Blasio said: “The new format for the West Coast Visions will enable two additional teams to develop their feature films into market-ready productions.

“The inclusion of Amanda Duthie and James Hewison on the selection panel is a fantastic endorsement of the program and will ensure that three amazing projects go into development and an exceptional, production ready feature is selected as the final recipient.”

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe added: “The West Coast Visions program is exceptionally popular within the Western Australian screen industry and has been responsible for launching the careers of multiple practitioners.

“It is anticipated with the new changes, more practitioners will be able to develop their features and ultimately the final project selected for the production grant will be of exceptionally high quality.”

Past recipients include Zak Hilditch (These Final Hours), Ben Young (Hounds of Love), Stephen McCallum (1%), Maziar Lahooti (Below), Jub Clerc (Sweet As) and Renée Webster, Tania Chambers and Judi Levine (How to Please a Woman).

The agency will hold an online forum for West Coast Visions applicants in the next couple of weeks.

Applications can be submitted by emailing all materials to funding@screenwest.com.au.

