BRAZEN HUSSIES (90 mins, M) is a lively and funny documentary that reveals a revolutionary chapter in Australian history, the Women’s Liberation Movement (1965 -1975). BRAZEN HUSSIES shows us how a daring and diverse group of women joined forces to defy the status quo, demand equality and create profound social change – contributing to one of the greatest social movements of the 20th Century. Over five years in the making, BRAZEN HUSSIES reveals how the changes demanded by these women 50 years ago, have paved the way for where feminism finds itself today. While the landscape, breadth and diversity of feminism is vastly different today – without this movement and the changes it achieved, we wouldn’t be where we are now. Recording and celebrating this important history, the film offers a valuable opportunity to reassess and discuss where we are at as a society, what gains have been made, what is at risk and where we are headed. While the struggle is far from over, women and girls today will be inspired by the pioneering efforts of those who came before them and changed the world forever. Directed by Catherine Dwyer and produced by Philippa Campey and Andrea Foxworthy. Nominated Best Documentary Film 2020 AACTA awards.

