Organisers for the Revelation Perth International Film Festival have been forced to alter the event in light of the Western Australian government’s 4-day lockdown order, cancelling the opening night and the following day of programming.

Premier Mark McGowan announced the circuit-breaker lockdown yesterday evening after the state’s outbreak grew to three cases, with temporary restrictions in place from today until 12.01am on Saturday, July 3.

As a result, Revelation’s planned opening night on Thursday, an event screening of Cooper Raiff’s SXSW winner Freshman Year, has been scrapped, along with all screenings for the next day. Patrons who hold tickets will be refunded.

Revelation director Richard Sowada said he was looking forward with optimism to lockdown lifting on and the festival continuing until July 11 as planned.

“The program picks up as soon as lockdown lifts – we come out of lockdown ready to rock on Saturday 3 July (for the moment),” he said.

Holding true to this year’s theme of Distant but Connected, Revelation will be moving along in the virtual world, broadcasting talks and panels from July 1. Details will be posted on the festival website and social media channels.

The first talk will be with Raiff – director, producer, writer, editor and star of Freshman Year.