Seven Network action drama RFDS will launch in a further six territories following its Australian premiere this month after securing a slew of international sales.

Distributor Banijay Rights confirmed the program has been acquired by Channel 4 for More 4 in the UK, PBS in the US, TV4 in Sweden, SBS in Belgium, Talpa in the Netherlands, and TVNZ in New Zealand.

Banijay Rights EVP for sales and acquisitions EMEA Claire Jago said the company was pleased with the widespread interest in RFDS.

“Based on extraordinary real-life stories, RFDS is a powerful drama series that not only perfectly chronicles the edge-of-your-seat emergencies our heroes attend, but also the sense of community that brings these lives together,” she said.

Filmed on location in and around Broken Hill, RFDS portrays the modern-day personnel of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, capturing the challenges for doctors, nurses, pilots, and support staff in conducting emergency rescue across some of the most inhospitable places in the country.

The drama is produced by Imogen Banks and Sara Richardson for Endemol Shine Banks, while Mark and Carl Fennessy executive produce for Endemol Shine Australia alongside Julie McGauran for Seven.

Co-created by Banks, Mark Fennessy, and Ian Meadows, RFDS stars Stephen Peacocke, Rob Collins, Emma Hamilton, Justine Clarke, and Ash Ricardo.

The series received major production investment from Seven, in association with Screen Australia, and was financed with support from Screen NSW through the Made in NSW Fund and the Regional Filming Fund. Banijay Rights is the exclusive distributor of RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service across all platforms.

RFDS will premiere on the Seven Network August 11.