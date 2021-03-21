Joy Hopwood’s Asian-Australian rom-com Rhapsody of Love follows the lives of four couples at different stages of their relationships and how sometimes life presents love when we least expect it.

Events planner Jess (Kathy Luu) meets photographer Justin (Damien Sato) at the wedding of her best friend Ben. Ben and Natasha are perfect for each other, but can they both support each other’s career aspirations. Then there’s Phil, always saying the wrong thing and looking for his next date.

The film will make its world premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival April 24, 5.45pm @ HOTA.