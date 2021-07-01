Director Jennifer Peedom’s follows her record-breaking documentary Mountain with River, again created in collaboration with the Australian Chamber Orchestra and narrated by Willem Dafoe.

Produced by Stranger than Fiction Films and Arrow Pictures, River is a cinematic and musical reflection on how rivers have shaped both the planet’s elaborate landscapes and all human existence.

Dafoe’s narration guides audiences on a journey across 39 countries, including Australia, with a script written by renowned writer and environmentalist Robert Macfarlane.

River is the second of a planned trilogy of feature documentaries that explores the impact of landscape on the human heart, and was conceived as both a film for cinemas and one that would have its score played live by the ACO.

River will be presented live in concert with the ACO July 29 – August 10, followed by a national cinema release from October 7 via Madman Entertainment.