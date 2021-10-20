US network The CW has snapped up Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Bump.

The Stan original series, created and co-written by Kelsey Munro, follows Nathalie Morris as Oly, an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.

Claudia Karvan, who produced the series with John and Dan Edwards, stars as her mother.

Set in and around a high school in inner Sydney, the series explores unexpected motherhood, unwelcome new relatives, unintended consequences and the culture clash between the two families.

The cast also includes Carlos Sanson Jnr, Angus Sampson, Catalina Palma, Safia Arain, Paula Garcia, Ioane Saula, Christian Byers, Claudia de Giusti, Miguel Andrade and Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez.

Munro is joined in the writers’ room by Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Mithila Gupta and Steven Arriagada, with the first season directed by Geoff Bennett, Gracie Otto, and Leticia Caceres.

Screen Australia and Screen NSW helped to provide finance, while ITV Studios manages international sales.

A second season of the series has just wrapped, while a third will be filmed next year. Stan has also commissioned spin-off Year Of, which will be penned by Munro and Tuckwell.

Bump’s broadcast date and time on The CW will be announced soon.