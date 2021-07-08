ABC’s Rosehaven welcomes viewers to the green rolling hills of Tasmania for one final season in the small town we’ve all come to know and love.

The fifth and final season of the comedy will air August 4 at 9pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Written, produced by and starring Luke McGregor and Celia Pacquola, Rosehaven follows the story of two fictional friends and unlikely real estate agents, Daniel and Emma.

Having defeated the first agent that tried to encroach on McCallum Real Estate’s territory, Daniel and Emma are happy for things to get back to normal at the office. Navigating issues that crop up with their clients, they’re finally managing the routine of being professional adults. Barbara’s (Kris McQuade) trust is growing for the duo as she lets them take on more responsibility within the business. Could this be the year she finally retires?

Meanwhile, Daniel is working on being friends with his ex, Grace (Katie Robertson), but starts to wonder if just friends will be enough for him. Emma is getting on with things too in her own unique way, from elaborate schemes to solve problems with tenants to pursuits in amateur crime solving.

Rosehaven is a What Horse? / Guesswork Television, produced by Andrew Walker with McGregor and Pacquola. Jonathan Brough is director and associate producer, with Kevin Whyte EP. ABC executive producers are Todd Abbott and Brett Sleigh.