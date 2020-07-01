Rosemary Blight, Chris Oliver-Taylor and Rhoda Roberts join Screenworks board

Rosemary Blight, Chris Oliver-Taylor and Rhoda Roberts.

Goalpost Pictures producer and partner Rosemary Blight, Fremantle Asia Pacific CEO Chris Oliver-Taylor and arts leader Rhoda Roberts are among recent appointments to the Screenworks board.

Advertisement

Other new appointees include commercial lawyer Richard Keenan and certified practicing account Neil Lollback, joining founding member and producer Lois Randall, Byron Bay Film Festival director J’aimee Skippon-Volke, producer Di Roberston, business executive Peter Bowen and chair Dustin Clare.

“We welcome these new board appointments whose skillset complement and strengthen our board and our organisation,” said Clare.

“Our focus and priority are, and always will be, on giving regionally and remotely based Australian’s opportunities to develop their craft and connect regional Australians to national opportunities and to an increasingly global marketplace. We are here for you Regional Australia.”

These board appointments follow a review and evaluation that considered the board composition, existing skills sets and gaps, strategic planning processes and governance.

.