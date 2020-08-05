SAFC makes a range of new appointments

Top: Nara Wilson, Julie Ryan. Bottom: Kath McIntyre, Petra Starke.

The South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC) has made a host of new staff appointments, including new hires in Julie Ryan and Kath McIntyre, and promotions for Nara Wilson and Petra Starke.

Ryan will join SAFC as a production executive. A prolific producer behind films such as Red Dog, Ten Canoes, Hotel Mumbai and H is for Happiness, Ryan comes to the agency from her company Cyan Films. Prior to that, she worked with director Rolf de Heer for more than 10 years. Across her career, her films have premiered at Cannes, Berlin, Toronto and Venice.

McIntytre has been appointed development and industry development executive. A factual director and field producer, McIntyre has worked for the past six years a program director of the Screenmakers Conference, and has held roles at KOJO as a business development executive and a tutor for Matchbox Pictures Post Graduate Certificate at Uni SA.

Wilson has been promoted from SAFC associate executive to First Nations industry development executive. A proud Wirangu, Kokatha and Larrakia woman, Wilson has played a pivotal role in establishing the Centralised partnership with Screen Territory and other founding partners, and oversaw project and industry development outcomes including the Deadly Family Portraits series for ABC iview. The First Nations industry development executive is a newly created position, with Wilson to help drive the SAFC First Nations Screen Strategy.

After more than a year of acting as SAFC’s PR and marketing manager, Petra Starke has been appointed head of communications and marketing. Her career includes more than 10 years as a journalist, including editorial positions at The Advertiser and Sunday Mail as well as freelance, and senior publicity and marketing roles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julie Ryan and Kath McIntyre to the SAFC as new executives in our production and development team. Both Julie and Kath bring great depth of experience, a wealth of knowledge and extensive networks across the screen industry in South Australia and globally,” said SAFC CEO Kate Croser.

“Likewise, we are delighted to appoint current SAFC staff members Nara Wilson and Petra Starke to the new roles of First Nations industry development executive, and head of communications and Marketing respectively. Nara and Petra’s professionalism and commitment to their roles during their time at the SAFC have been an invaluable asset to the agency, and we look forward to their continued success within the organisation.”

Wilson and Starke commence their new roles immediately. Ryan begins her role on August 24 and McIntyre September 14.

SAFC will also bid farewell to CEO executive assistant Kirsty Cornford, who has been with the organisation for more than nine years, this Friday. Recruitment for her replacement will begin shortly; in the interim she will be replaced by SAFC Ppogram coordinator Kata Fodor.

“With her depth of knowledge of the SA screen sector, SAFC operations and Government protocols, not to mention her professionalism and commitment, Kirsty has been an invaluable asset to the SAFC for the best part of a decade,” Ms Croser said.

“On behalf of the organisation I’d like to thank Kirsty for her hard work and dedication, and wish her all the best for her new role.”

