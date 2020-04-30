SAFC names Mark Thorley COO, Beth Neate head of production and development

Beth Neate and Mark Thorley.

Former Mill Film Adelaide MD Mark Thorley has joined the South Australian Film Corporation as chief operating officer.

Most recently Mill Film’s global COO, Thorley will start with SAFC May 11.

A VFX industry specialist with credits that include Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: Rogue One, Jurassic World, and Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thorley has held leadership roles at Lucasfilm, Singapore, where he oversaw studio operations and production strategies, and Animal Logic in both Los Angeles and Sydney, where he was head of production. He has also held senior positions at Screen Queensland and Omnicom.

SAFC has also formally appointed Beth Neate head of production and development. Neate had been acting in the role for five months following the departure of Amanda Duthie.

Neate has a producing background, and first joined the SAFC in 2007, returning in 2017 as a production and development executive working across feature film, television drama as well as unscripted programs.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said both appointments were a coup for the organisation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Thorley to the SAFC. Mark brings huge depth of experience and strong networks across the industry both in South Australia and globally. Likewise, we are delighted to formally appoint Beth Neate as head of production and development, whose professionalism and commitment to the role over the last five months has been an invaluable asset to the organisation.

“In all that we do, and especially at this time, the SAFC is committed to supporting the South Australian screen sector to thrive. Beth and Mark’s wealth of experience and passion for the South Australian screen sector will strengthen our industry-led approach to overcoming the current challenges, and set our sector on a course not just for recovery but for future growth.”

