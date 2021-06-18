Matt Nable will make his directorial debut with Stan Original feature Transfusion, a thriller set to star Sam Worthington and Phoebe Tonkin.

Shooting now in Sydney, the film sees Worthington play Ryan Logan, a former Special Forces operative who is battling to cope with life after the loss of his wife (Tonkin) and is thrust into the criminal underworld to keep his only son from being taken from him.

Nable directs from his own script and will play a character known as Johnny. Also starring is new talent Edward Carmody, who will play Billy Logan, Ryan’s son.

John and Michael Schwarz from Deeper Water Films are the producers, with Transfusion marking the second Stan original film for the company following Anthony Hayes’ Gold.

Cailah Scobie, Paul Wiegard, Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall are the executive producers.

Michael Schwarz said: “In Transfusion we’ve found a movie that has that special combination of visceral action and achingly beautiful emotion. Matt is an already accomplished writer and actor, and it’s incredibly exciting to watch him step into the director’s chair and bring his own words to life. With Sam he has the perfect actor to showcase the rugged vulnerability of this very powerful script.”

Nable said: “The opportunity to write, direct, and co-star alongside talent such as Sam and Phoebe is phenomenal.”

Transfusion will screen on Stan following in 2022 following a theatrical release via Madman Entertainment in Australia and New Zealand.

Altitude Media is handling worldwide sales, and will shop the film at the upcoming Marche du Film.

