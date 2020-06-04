Sarah Kendall earns BAFTA nod for ‘Frayed’

Sarah Kendall (Photo: Daniel Asher Smith)

Frayed‘s Sarah Kendall has been nominated for the BAFTA Television Award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme.

Kendall is the star, creator and writer of the six-part comedy drama, commissioned by the ABC/Sky UK and produced by Merman Television and Guesswork Television.

It follows the UK-based Australian comedian as Simone Cooper, a fabulously wealthy London housewife who in 1988 is forced to return to her hometown of Newcastle, Australia after her husband has a fatal attack during an encounter with a sex worker.

Broke, homeless and a social outcast, back home with her children (Frazer Hadfield, Maggie Ireland-Jones) she must revisit her past and the events that led her to flee as a teenager years earlier.

Kendall will vie against Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford, both nominated for Fleabag, and Bemisola Ikumelo for Famalam.

Originally scheduled for earlier this year, The BAFTA Television Awards were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic, and will take place July 31. Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the ceremony air on BBC One, taking place via a closed studio with winners to give acceptance speeches virtually.

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards will be presented July 17 by Stephen Mangan.

Overall, Chernobyl leads the pack of nominees with 14 nods, while The Crown earned seven and Fleabag and Giri/Haji six each.

Read the full list of nominees here.

