SBS has announced the six successful candidates for its inaugural Emerging Writers’ Incubator, to be held in partnership with production companies across the country.

Sebastian Chan, Lâle Teoman, Nicholas Lin, Ansuya Nathan, Alberto Di Troia, and Cassandra Nguyen will each be employed for 12 months across Bunya Productions, Goalpost Pictures, Tony Ayres Productions, Komixx Entertainment Australia, Closer Productions, and Ludo Studio.

During their placements, the candidates will have the opportunity to develop their skills while working across the production companies’ slate of drama productions and have access to creative and training workshops.

The initiative, which was launched in February, is designed to support the development of emerging screenwriters from underrepresented backgrounds.

It is delivered in partnership with Screen Australia and the state and territory and agencies, with assistance from the Australian Writers’ Guild.

SBS scripted commissioning editor Donna Chang said the broadcaster looked forward to embarking on the 12-month journey with the successful candidates.

“The Emerging Writers’ Incubator is a really special and important initiative which SBS is incredibly proud to be working with our partners in the sector to deliver,” she said.

“There is an extraordinary pool of writing talent across Australia who have uniquely Australian stories to share, and through this program, we’re excited to be supporting the development of the next generation of distinctive writing voices and contributing to a more inclusive industry.”

The Emerging Writers’ Incubator will continue in 2022 and 2023, with six successful candidates partnered with production companies around Australia each year.

Screen Australia development executive Melissa Lee Speyer said the agency was “incredibly proud” to be supporting the first batch of writers from the program.

“We were blown away with the quality of writing amongst the applications we received and the strength of the national shortlist,” she said.

“It is a testament to the high level of undiscovered talent we have in Australia from our underrepresented communities.

“Along with SBS, our partners at the state and territory screen agencies and the Australian Writers’ Guild, we are sure the participants will gain invaluable experience working at some of the leading production companies in the country.”

The placements are as follows:

• ACT: Sebastian Chan joins Bunya Productions, supported by Screen Canberra.

• NSW: Lâle Teoman joins Goalpost Pictures, supported by Screen NSW.

• QLD: Nicholas Lin joins Ludo Studio, supported by Screen Queensland.

• SA: Ansuya Nathan joins Closer Productions, supported by the South Australian Film Corporation.

• VIC: Alberto Di Troia joins Tony Ayres Productions, supported by Film Victoria.

• WA: Cassandra Nguyen joins Komixx Entertainment Australia, supported by Screenwest.