SBS orders short-form drama ‘The Tailings’

Stevie Cruz-Martin, Caitlin Richardson and Liz Doran.

SBS has commissioned The Tailings, a short-form online drama series set in a remote community on the west coast of Tasmania.

Directed by Stevie Cruz-Martin (Pulse, Marrow) and written by Caitlin Richardson, the 6 x 10 minute series follows a daughter’s investigation into her father’s death. The producing team includes Liz Doran, Richard Kelly and Stephen Thomas; it’s a Liz Doran Productions project in association with 2 Jons and Roar Film.

Screen Australia has provided principal production investment, with support from Screen Tasmania.

Doran said: “I’m really delighted to be working with my producing partners Richard Kelly (2 Jons) and Stephen Thomas (Roar Film) in association with SBS, Screen Tasmania and Screen Australia on this wonderful project for SBS On Demand. Caitlin Richardson is an exciting emerging writer who has scripted a dramatic and emotional story set against the rugged, wild West Coast of Tasmania and we know that the cinematic style of director Stevie Cruz-Martin will be a perfect match for this series.”

SBS director of television and online content Marshall Heald, said: “SBS is committed to telling impactful stories that cultivate audiences and resonate with diverse communities. The Tailings gives an insight into life in regional Tasmania, a community that is rarely represented on-screen. The Tailings is a continuance of our response to the growing audience appetite for short-form content and joins AACTA-award winning series Robbie Hood in our premium offering of bite-sized digital dramas.”

The Tailings will premiere on SBS On Demand in 2021.

