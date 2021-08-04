SBS has appointed Emily Griggs as its new head of entertainment and food, replacing Susie Jones.

As part of SBS’s unscripted commissioning team, Griggs will oversee the broadcaster’s entertainment and food slate.

It comes after Jones was announced as the fifth member of Netflix ANZ’s content team last month, a role she will begin in September.

Speaking about her new role, Griggs said she felt fortunate to be joining a network that entertained but also encouraged greater acceptance and elicited change.

“SBS celebrates diversity and different perspectives, which is inspiring,” she said.

“I look forward to joining the team, and commissioning engaging, educational, and entertaining content that connects audiences with SBS’s unique purpose.”

Griggs joins SBS from BBC Studios where she was head of development and content and oversaw the development and production of various shows, such as SBS series’ Mastermind and Celebrity Mastermind.

With more than 25 years of television experience, she has produced shows for all free-to-air networks across entertainment, comedy, factual, reality, food, lifestyle, and children’s programming.

Her credits include The Chefs’ Line, The Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing with the Stars, and Married At First Sight, among many others.

SBS head of unscripted John Godfrey said Griggs was one of Australia’s most respected and impressive television producers and directors.

“We’re looking forward to working with her as part of the unscripted team, bringing her extensive experience, energy, and vision to the role, as we explore new opportunities with our unique entertainment slate and continue to provide Australians with a truly distinctive food offering,” he said.

Griggs commences in the role from August 30.