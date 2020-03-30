Screen and music industries unite for ‘Aussie Made’ camapign

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has partnered with APRA AMCOS and ARIA to launch the ‘Aussie Made’ campaign, which from April will rally Australians to support the local music and screen industries as they self-isolate during the COVID-19 shutdown.

As people turn to television, radio and digital devices for both information and entertainment during this time, the three organisations will encourage broadcasters and streaming services to promote and curate Australian content, which they argue will “connect Australians with each other in this time of significant disruption.”

While the industry bodies note there may be some disruptions to the availability of new local content and music, they argue there is a wealth of existing content and talent to be rediscovered.

“Australian content has the ability to bring people together during this crisis, provide comfort and a strong sense of community,” said SPA CEO Matthew Deaner. “With Aussie Made there’s a huge opportunity for Australians all around the country to renew their love of Australian music, tv shows and movies.”

APRA AMCOS CEO Dean Ormston said: “Broadcasters and digital platforms have a huge opportunity to build on Australia’s appetite for local content by exposing them to even more Australian music and screen content, ensuring that people can find it easily.

“The depth of talent in our music and screen industries is already capturing the imagination of people around the world. By further promoting AUSSIE MADE, even more Australians can fall in love with the great Aussie content making its way around the globe.”

ARIA CEO Dan Rosen said: “With everyone at home, now is the time for all Australians to get behind our local artists and screen professionals.

“Like so many people around the country, artists and people that work in these sectors are facing a period of unemployment and uncertainty. Already thousands of live events and gigs have been cancelled and screen productions have been shut down. We have the opportunity to show we are behind them and ensure that income and support keep flowing to Australia’s vulnerable creative community.”

